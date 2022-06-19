By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gunmen have reportedly abducted a former Secretary-General of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Hon. Ahmed Sani Toro.

Reports indicated that the former Commissioner of Sports in Bauchi state was abducted at the weekend while travelling to Bauchi after attending a wedding ceremony in Abuja.

A source said ” he was abducted last night on the Abuja-Jos road along with a former Golden Eaglets Assistant Coach, Garba Iliya.They were travelling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF President, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday.”

“Those who abducted them were yet to contact their families.It is true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.”

“They attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday, ” said the source.