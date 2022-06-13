By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Three missionaries working with the Kogi State Child Evangelism Fellowship, CEF, have been kidnapped.

Kogi State Coordinator of Chilldren Evangelim Ministry (CEM) Evangelist Charles Esho said the three Missionaries; Evangelist Peter Adigidzi, Pastor Mike Baba and Pastor Sunday Abah who reside in Lokoja were kidnapped on Friday the 10th of this month at Ejule in Ofu LGA of the state while on a ministerial assignment to the Area.

Evangelist Esho called for prayers for thier safety and divine rescue of the victims within the shortest possible period.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Williams Anya confirmed the incident, saying efforts were on to rescue the victims.