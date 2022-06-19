The Okpe Local Government Council Legislative Arm, Delta State, has hailed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, over his emergence as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democractic Party,PDP, at the just concluded primary election.

In a statement by the leader of the house, Mr. Peter Aragbata, and other principal officers, said it was joining the people of Okpe kingdom, family and friends of the Speaker to celebrate his birthday.

The councillors described Oborevwori as an exceptional leader who at all times provided quality leadership for the state legislature in ensuring that there is harmonious atmosphere for debates and exchange of ideas for the development of the state.

The house said PDP governorship candidate has proved himself a worthy, illustrious son of Okpe considering his attributes of selflessness, maturity and friendliness in sustaining the relationship between the Executive and the Legislative arms, mostly in the passage of bills that have impacted positively on the lives of Deltans.

“We pray that God in his infinite mercy continue to grant our leader sound health, guide and protect him at all times so as to serve Delta State in a greater responsibility in the future ahead as he pilots the affairs of the house.”