By Olasunkanmi Akoni

CHARIS Royale Initiative, CRI, a Lagos faith-based organisation has urged the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to pick the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong as his running mate.

The group maintained that Lalong has in the last seven years work hard to ensure that there was no religious crisis in the Plateau state.

CRI has a vision to raise, attract, and nourish ambassadors of Christ who will become agents of change in Nigeria.

Speaking on the organisation’s decision, the Interim National Secretary of the group, Pastor Oludele Adeogun said the advice was borne out of its modest contribution to ensure that the masses, especially of the christian Faith have confidence in the APC presidential candidate.

Adeogun said “the attack on a Catholic Church in Owo recently, remains a sore point in an attempt by some unscrupulous elements to pitch Christians against Muslims,” adding that “there must be conscious effort to assure and reassured our Christian brothers and sisters in the light of prevailing circumstances.”

He, however, asserted that those talking about Muslim/Muslim ticket are not considering the level of ethnic and religious tension plaguing the country and the need for balancing.

The group said: “It’s important to point out that Buhari’s victory in 2015 was propelled by his sensitivity to the religious reality of Nigerian political state which CRI championed then.

“This, a choice of Lalong who has foster unity and peace in the last seven years in the Plateau leading to his appointment as the chairman of northern governor forum is a clear testimony of his leadership quality which will serve the nation well.”

Recall that CRI said in 2015 that its decision to endorse the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket was in line with its mission to promote good governance and development.