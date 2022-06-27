Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard,(APC-YV), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Arch Sunny Echono, as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFUND)

The group in a congratulatory message signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade Fiawei Pathfinder at the National leadership meeting held in Abuja, described Echono appointment as a game-changer who has all it takes to transform the tertiary institutions across the country based on his wealth of experience and knowledge in the education sector

According to them “the leadership of Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard, (APC-YV) who are core believers and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari -led Federal Government that is made up of ex-agitators and stakeholders with progressive like minds to use this medium to hail President Muhammadu Buhari, for his wisdom in appointing Arc Sunny Echono as Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, a professional and experienced technocrat who understands the academia, especially, the higher institutions of learning.

“We know the pedigree and high sense of patriotism he has over the years and his impact right from the time he was appointed Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We strongly believe that the tertiary institutions in the country would experience a drastic change, as he has already hit the ground running.

“We deem it fit to join Nigerians and other notable professionals in the education sector and academicians to congratulate Arch Sunny Echono, for this highly celebrated and well-deserved appointment.

“We also call on Nigerians home and in the Diaspora to support Echono to achieve maximally the development of the educational sector”, it added.