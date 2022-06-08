By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, has charged the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, on reporting situation of groundwater resources across the country to Nigerians.

Adamu who was on a working visit to NIHSA, said it has become imperative to know happenings in groundwater resources as the agency has diligently and consistently improved on production of the Annual Flood Outlook, AFO, despite the stringent conditions and none proximity of funds.

He said NIHSA should tap facts and establish a very robust GroundWater Resources Management Programme as well.

He called on the agency to also make a concerted effort to map out what is happening in GroundWater Resources and taking into consideration of its exploitation, which he described the NIHSA as the nerve centre of Nigeria’s water resources sector.

Read Also:

The Minister further stressed the need on the continuous synergy between the Agency and the River Basin Development Authorities (RBDA’s), as instructed by him, on procurement and the establishment of the Hydromet Stations, with specifications by NIHSA, at the RBDA’s catchments, in order to meet up with the Minimum Network Density recommended by World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Earlier, the Director General, NIHSA, Engr Clement Nze, in a remark described the Minister’s working visit as been historic, because management and staff of the agency has been looking forward to it.

Meanwhile, Nze made it known to the Minister that 74Nos of GroundWater Monitoring Boreholes has been drilled, with 33Nos of Sutron Meteosat Data Collection Platforms (DCPs), 36Nos, Telemetry DCP Stations under the intervention of TRIMMING Project, 18Nos, Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS), including 3 from NEMA, has also been established.

He further stated that 273Nos Manual Staff Guage Stations, has been established, while 10 series of Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has been published and launched, with seven editions under the supervision of the HM, all of these amongst others.

According to the DG, some of the agency’s achievements under the leadership of the Minister have been enormous.

However, he mentioned some of the challenges the agency needs attention, which include operational vehicles, and office accommodation, and others.