Greenwood House School, a dynamic nursery and primary school in Lagos was announced the winner of the 2022 video contest competition organized by Alliance Francaise. The contest was organized in commemoration of the 2022 Francophone month. The formal presentation of the award was done at the school premises by Miss Marine Borde of Alliance Francaise.



This year’s competition was in form of video entries allowing students to showcase their French-speaking skills. The video contest saw the participation of various secondary and primary schools in Lagos who have included French language in their school curriculum of these schools, Greenwood House School emerged the best.



Dr. Ekua Abudu, Founder of Greenwood House School, commenting on the championship, said “We are honored to receive this prestigious award as the most outstanding school in the Alliance Francaise French presentation contest. This is a testament to the diligence and hardwork of our French department after Greenwood House School scored the highest mark in the DELF exam last year. Participation in contests such as this enable our students evaluate their skills such as listening, speaking, reading, and writing in the French languageagainst that of their peers”.



Greenwood House School is best known for its academic excellence and outstanding performance in extra-curricula activities. In the previous year, the school got the highest score in the Diplome d’ Etudes en Langue Francaise Examination (DELF) PRIM Category in Lagos State.



Earlier this year, Greenwood House school also received the Robot Technology Award for coming 1st at the Nigeria National Championship 2022 of the First Lego League, a competition that aimed to equip children aged nine to sixteen with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) skills through the use of robotics. Greenwood House School continues to take pride in developing in its students skills and talents equipping them for a lifetime of success.

RELATED NEWS