The GreenHubAfrica Foundation in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation, a foundation founded and funded by Sterling Bank Plc, yesterday, unveiled climate action super heroes in a schools outreach programme in commemoration of the 2022 International Day of the African Child.

Speaking during the event, which held at the Jibowu Junior High School in Yaba, Lagos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GreenHubAfrica Foundation, Mr. Henry Bassey, explained that the concept of climate action super heroes emanated from a United Nations (UN) comprehensive action plan developed by academics in New York, United States of America (USA) to positively engage children during the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Symbolically, he said the climate action super heroes are Sultan from the North Central, who fights fumes, green house gas emissions and pollution; Adesuwa from the South-South, a waste collection and recycling ranger; Obi from the South East, who speaks the truth about climate change and Amina, an energy expert from the North East, who speaks to issues of energy consumption levels and how to reduce or eliminate them.

Others are, Oche from the North Central, who strives to save the planet with vegetables; Efe the water wizard from the Delta area, who likes to save waters from pollution; Abike from the South West, who is the green guide that protects the natural beautiful habitat through planting of trees and Ekanem the fashion fixer.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Peju Ibekwe, affirmed that Sterling Bank has prioritised issues of sustainable environment since 2008 and partnered over 26 states of the federation in addressing environmental issues.

“The foundation is now partnering the future through school children with its HEART initiative. Our HEART initiative stands for health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation through which we will continue to prioritise sustainable environment and climate action, because to us, waste is not actually waste, but a resource.

“We have, therefore, resolved to catch them young, teach and inculcate sustainable environmental issues in innovative ways to schools in Lagos and other states of Nigeria.

This, in our estimation, will enhance the children’s knowledge of the environment, as they find innovative ways of nurturing their surroundings and creating value in society,” she said.

Officials of the Lagos State Government, who attended the event and spoke to the issues of climate change and sustainable environment are the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Akeem Amosu; Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Mrs. Adetola Salau and Principal of Jibowu Junior High School, Miss Akindele Olayinka Ann, among others.

In her address, Akindele expressed delight over the choice of her school for the programme, saying that the students and their counterparts in other schools will benefit immensely from activities of the outreach, especially as they would be educated on the difference between climate change and global warming in as much as they are used interchangeably.

She commended the organisers of the outreach, adding that the eight-week training programme being organised for the students would empower them with requisite skills to positively contribute to rectifying the issues with Sterling Bank, GreenHubAfrica, the state ministry of education and other partners.