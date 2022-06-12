Onor

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The governorship candidate of People’s Democratic party, PDP, in Cross River state, Prof. Sen. Sandy Onor has warned financial institutions in Nigeria and abroad that granting the state any loan under the current administration was at their own peril and a huge risk they should never take.

He gave the warning weekend at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre, Calabar, while briefing newsmen on his plans to bring a new beginning through effective leadership to the people of Cross River state.

The warning according to him was on the heels of efforts being made by the Gov Ben Ayade led adminstration to get a fresh 35billion naira loan which he described as uneccessary and an attempt to put the final nail on the coffin.

Onor explained that such moves would be a process based on illegality because at the moment until the courts pronounce otherwise, the Cross River state House of Assembly as currently constituted, cannot enact legally binding resolutions and laws.

He also added that one cannot build a house on nothing, noting that since current composition of the House of Assembly by law in Cross River can’t enact laws legally whatever they have approved or will approve was null and void.

Prof. Onor appealed to CrossRiverians for their unalloyed support in a bid to bring a leadership that works while promising to make them smile again.

His words :” I am aware that the people of Cross River State are very anxious to see the birth of the new Cross River State that we promised. All I can say is that we are very close to our Eldorado. Darkness will soon give way to light and our people will smile again.

“I will need the support of all citizens and residents for us to achieve this. It starts from the determination of our people to register as voters and making sure their PVC is with them.

“As a Cross Riverian therefore, I am begging you, go and get your PVC. That is the only weapon that you have. When you get it, please keep it safely. You will need it on election day, not as a bargaining power for N1000 naira or some cups of rice from those desperate power seekers, but for you to be able to reclaim this state from people who have no value for your life.

“It is the same people who are now making moves to borrow another N35 billion, with only a few months left to the end of their administration.

“As at March this year, the debt profile of this state stood at $279 million, according to the Debt Management Office. Yet, the out-going government is thinking of conniving with the state House of assembly to borrow this whooping sum, just to put the final nail on the coffin, before they leave the stage.

“There cannot be another way to show how wicked and inconsiderate a government can be towards her people. We must not allow this to happen, because the incoming government will be inheriting a mountain of debts to grapple with.

“In any case, in the eyes of the law, there is no House of Assembly in Cross River State and anything that carries the imprimatur of this Assembly is null and void ab initio. This should therefore serve as warning to all financial institutions in and outside Nigeria, not to grant any loan,in whatever form, to the current government of Cross River State, as they will be doing so at a very high risk.

” Until the courts pronounce otherwise, the House of Assembly as currently constituted, cannot enact legally binding resolutions and laws,” Onor stated.

Speaking further , he described the plans by the current administration to conduct LG polls as laughable adding that it can never stand by law as no one can build something on nothing.

Onor said :”This takes me to the issue of the laughable plans by the government of Prof. Ben Ayade to conduct local government elections in this state, only a few days to the day he will hand over power as governor.

“This cannot also stand because in law, you cannot build something on nothing. In the eyes of the law, the state House of Assembly is in abeyance and therefore cannot confirm the governor’s appointees into the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission.

“So, members of the commission as announced by the governor and supposedly confirmed are a product of illegality; hence they lack the legal powers to handle that all important state assignment,” Onor said .

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had on March 21, 2022 sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

The judgement followed a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021, which was filed by the PDP, since then the status quo has remained as no other court of competent jurisdiction has given any other judgement or order to upturn that of the Federal High Court Abuja.