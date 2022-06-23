With a clear sky and expectant hearts, Edin City, a housing development by Buildzone Housing Solutions in Benin City was officially opened to the public on the 9th of June, 2022. The occasion took place at Edin City, Ebo/Ihirihi Road, Off-Airport Road, Benin, Edo state with dignitaries and very important personnels like Former Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Diaspora Affairs, Former Chairman of APC, Bank manager of Globus bank and a renowned Reverend Father in Edo State gracing the event. Also in attendance were investors, potential investors and overall well-wishers. There was also a live stream session on all our social media platforms to cater to those who could not make it there physically.

Edin City which translates to ‘Palm City’ in English language is Edo’s First Transformational and Conservative City that integrates innovation and nature into a vibrant suburb of Benin City. Sitting on over 87,000sqm of land, the gated city consists of smart homes, basic social amenities, recreational structures like a mini golf course, lawn tennis court, basketball courts, fitness centers, in-house swimming pools, cinemas, restaurants, lounges, shopping malls as well as a beautiful and serene environment which promotes communal and satisfactory living.

“For me, this is very commendable because when we see young Edo people coming back home to put this kind of investment down, it needs encouragement, it needs commendations, it needs our support” these were the endorsing words from Former Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Diaspora Affairs, Mr Osaze Osemwegie Ero. He also made comments on how this project is going to create a lot of jobs for the youths and bring infrastructural development to Benin City.

According to the officiating priest at the occasion, Very Rev Fr. Alfred Agbonlahor, Edin City will really be a blessing to Edo state because of its distinction from the general concepts of estate housing common to the area. In his exact words “This is going to be a city within a city because of all the amenities that are going to be in place”. He also advised that anyone with great vision should key into this as a long term investment goal amongst other encouraging words for the team.

The future already looks rewarding for Buildzone Housing Solutions as some units of the available properties were purchased on the day of the grand opening of Edin City. Properties now selling in the City includes a luxurious four-bedroom terraced house and a service quarter priced at 71million naira, a splendid 5-bedroom semi-detached duplex with a service quarter priced at 82.3million naira, a luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse classic masterpiece priced at 92.4million naira, an executive five-bedroom villa with a service quarter priced at 111million Naira, a 3-bedroom apartment priced at 46.2million Naira and a 2-bedroom fully furnished Chalet/Cabin. Also available for sale are customizable plots of land ranging from 700 sqm to 1100 sqm to accommodate any building size of your choice.

“The truth is, I really want our people in Diaspora to have a place where they can call home”. These heartfelt words from Mr, Collins Osayi, the Director of Buildzone Housing Solutions were the driving forces to creating the dream that is Edin City.