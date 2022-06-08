Gov. Ortom and a delegation of the BRM

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that there is the possibility of a person of Idoma extraction emerging the governor of the state in the near future.

The Governor made the assertion when he received a delegation of the Benue Rebirth Movement, BRM, led by AVM Monday Morgan(retd), who Wednesday visited him in Makurdi.

The Governor stated that he remained committed to “the unity of Benue towards upholding justice, equity and fairness for all people of the state irrespective of ethnic backgrounds.”

While acknowledging that the BRM had “successfully enlightened the people on the quest for a governor of Idoma extraction which is possible in the near future, I enjoin you to employ persuasion, dialogue, negotiation and eschew militancy, intimidation, victimization or blackmail in your quest, which would not build confidence.”

On the appeal that the governorship seat be rotated among the various ethnic groups in the state, he advised the group to engage members of the legislature from their zone to push for a constitutional amendment at the National Assembly, pointing out that it was not just peculiar to Benue State.

The Governor however promised that his administration would look into the request by BRM for an amendment to the Benue State Chieftaincy Laws to suit the peculiarities of the Idoma culture before the end of his tenure next year.

Earlier, the Leader of the BRM, AVM Morgan(retd.) stated that although the organisation had put so much pressure on the government before the primary elections, it was not meant to antagonise the office of the Governor or his government.

He explained that the main desire was to ensure that someone from Benue South District became the governor in 2023 in the interest of fairness and justice.