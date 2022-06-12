Governor Udom Emmanuel has reminded the new leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on the need to uphold existing partnership with government, in order to realise the obligation of positively shaping the society.

The Governor made the reminder during the Sunday Worship Service held yesterday, at Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo.

Acknowledging the role of the Christian leaders in repositioning the society, Governor Emmanuel underscored the importance of faithfulness as a necessary virtue required of subordinates for leadership to succeed.

He congratulated the new CAN Chairman, Bishop Christian Nyong, and advised him not to meddle in government affairs, noting that his emergence came through a free and fair election without interference from government.

“This is a Christian community, this is a Christian state, so CAN is also a partner with government to shape society”.

“When you have the teaching on faithfulness, don’t forget that the subordinates need to be more faithful for leadership to function.

“When it comes to ecclesiastical functions I don’t interfere because it is delicate and important”.

The Governor promised the new leadership of his support and emphasized the importance of the importance of the association to the overall development of Akwa Ibom state.

In his homily, tagged ‘Faithfulness’, the Cleric, Rev. Iniobong Udoh, who took his text from Luke: 16: 10-15, urged Christian believers to be faithful in whatsoever is committed to them, adding that “faithfulness is synonymous with hard work, devotion, honesty, trustworthiness and dependability.”