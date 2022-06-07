By Zainab Kasim

Since the return of Nigeria to democratic dispensation in 1999, there has never been anyone from Bauchi state who has risen politically through the ranks and has always been on the positive side of politics like Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Ƙaura Bauchi).

Within the period of 12 years (2007-2019), Bala Mohammed became Senator representing Bauchi South and later accepted the offer of the then President Jonathan to become Federal Capital Territory Minister, to being the executive governor of Bauchi State and of recent, joined the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential race.

Is it surprising if a golden fish like this is engulfed by predators, gladiators and prophets of doom, whose main stock in the business is sheer envy and needles jealousy, who do not mean well for the people? In all the aforementioned political offices he occupied, Bala Mohammed had never lost election, except the recently conducted PDP Presidential Primary Election which was dollarised and traded to the highest bidder.

In his first contest aspiring to represent Bauchi South Senatorial District under the platform of the defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), in 2007, Bala Mohammed who was then a retired civil servant, defeated, by a landslide, Ahmad Adamu Muazu, who was a powerfully sitting governor. Despite being a neophyte in the Senate Chamber, Senator Bala Mohammed, within a short time, acclimatized himself with the environment and became one of the vibrant Senators during plenary.

It is obvious that whenever a representative becomes intolerant of selfish interests of unpatriotic individuals, he is bound to be subjectively crucified by naysayers, arbitrarily attacked, because these people feel offended whenever any policy and/or programme is initiated in the best interest of the poor masses, because their optimum concern is their personal interest.

These unpatriotic people indulge in, and are engrossed in corruption, nepotism, egotism and all sort of abominable acts to the detriment of the poor masses. They develop hatred and acrimony against anybody who intends to bring changes for the betterment of the citizens. They become obstacle at the threshold of everything success and their devilish intention triggers them to go to every extent to ensure that every person that has the masses at heart, is put to disgrace.

Realising that Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed became a beacon of hope and an embodiment of national unity at the Senate by putting national interest first; these political gladiators became worried and planned to hit him on the ground by not letting him go back to senate in 2011. But what was destined to be would definitely be.

In 2010, Senator Bala Mohammed, out of patriotism, put party politics aside for the country’s interest and moved the “Doctrine of Necessity” Motion on the floor of the Senate which gave way for the then Vice-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to emerge acting President. Don’t forget Bala then was a senator under a defunct All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP), but stood for Jonathan who was in People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Who could have ever imagined that a Hausa, Muslim-Northerner would defy all odds to ensure that a Christian-Southerner emerged President?

Upon assuming responsibility as the Acting President, Jonathan appointed him as Federal Capital Territory Minister, because he (Bala) was known to be detribalised, hoping that people from every parts of the country would be given the opportunity to serve their Fatherland.

Despite his track-record as FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed was not left alone by these people; they continued to mischievously fabricate and peddle preposterous lies. They assassinated his character to tarnish his image and orchestrated all sorts of ploy to damage his reputation.

In 2019, when Senator Bala was joining Bauchi state governorship election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), this rainstorm of attacks and conspiracy did not stop; they went to the extent of conniving with the EFCC to paint him black in order to deny him the right to join the 2019 governorship race. All these ungodly plans proved abortive as Senator Bala Mohammed scaled and finally became the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.

With his emergence as the Governor of Bauchi state, whose major concern is to bring the state to limelight, as he was and is still adamant in his ideology of putting public interest first; this did not go down well with those unpatriotic politicians, as they had begun to pursue their perpetually uncompromising interest against the public interest, request for slots without due process, contracts under dubious circumstance, and they had begun to ask for opportunities to have affluence over night. Governor Bala’s only crime against those people is that he refused to allow them to inflict their cruelty on the resources of the state.

They closed their eyes on the fact that Senator Bala Mohammed, since coming into power as the executive governor of Bauchi State, he has been on the right track, heading to the right direction. He is still a victim to this terrible people who do not have conscience, people without proper cognitive ability; they still put pressure on him, out of ill will, to make his flesh creep to succumb to failure and to derail his administration from heading to the promised land.

With his Presidential aspiration under the platform of the PDP, Governor Bala was hauted by these people. Being a God project sent to serve humanity, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed remains untainted and unblemished. These people are now distastefully condescending that they contributed to the fact emergence of the governor. There is no doubt they contributed to his success, but my bewilderment with respect to this is, should nepotism, corruption and mismanagement of the public fund, be a reward to their contribution?

While this is horribly compounded and deeply disgusting, it is, however, arching, stunning and surprising that an ugly situation like this, is winking its uncomely head in Bauchi state after having a workaholic leader like Governor Bala whom the good citizens of the State have been aspiring and yearning for, the type of leader whom the citizens of the state have been dreaming about.

I’m happy that the Governor is conscientious to have always remained steadfast in his determination to discharge his responsibility in accordance with the provisions of law.

A Former US President, Abraham Lincoln was quoted as saying ” with public sentiment nothing can fail, without it nothing can succeed.” He further says ” he who molds public sentiment goes deeper than he who executes status or pronounces decision. Governor Bala Mohammed is acting in the best interest of the public and in conformity with the law, no amount of subjective criticism or conspiracy targeted against him can relent his efforts. Dear political gladiators, Just like “Mr A B C” and the likes did all they could to ensure that Senator Bala Mohammed did not come into power as the Executive Governor of Bauchi State and they eventually failed, so also you shall fail. His re-election as governor is assured and he is president in waiting.

Dear Bala Mohammed, the Distinguished Senator, Former FCT Minister, Sitting Governor of Bauchi state and President in waiting;

life is to you a journey of privilege as you have always served humanity. You are the most illustrious son of Bauchi state, being the only Former Senator, Former Minister and a serving governor. This means a pay-off of your tireless efforts, untainted and unblemished record. Stay firm on your principle of putting public interest first; you are on the right track heading to the right direction. Sky will not be your limit even the orbit is limitless.