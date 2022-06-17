.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has inaugurated two oxygen plants with 23 solar-powered refrigerators donated by the Japanese Government.

The oxygen supply project will directly benefit about 7.1 million people, including children and women in 27 Councils of the state.

Inaugurating the twin plants, yesterday (Thursday), in Maiduguri, the state capital, Zulum, represented by his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, disclosed that; the oxygen plants with solar-powered refrigerators are located in State Specialists Hospitals Maiduguri and Biu local government area, which will strengthen healthcare delivery system in the conflict areas of Borno.

“We’ll continue to accord priority to the development and sustenance of healthcare infrastructural facilities to save more life,” he said.

Unfolding the importance of oxygen, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Project Supervisor, Engr. Atinuke Fakunle, said that it will strengthen healthcare provision and build resilience of health systems in conflict and hard -to- reach communities.

Besides, she added that this intervention will enable primary healthcare facilities to provide acceptable standards of medical care in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that the activities will seek to address the increasing vulnerability and mortality due to COVID-19, compounded by the insurgency in Borno.

According to her, the oxygen plants in Maiduguri and Biu, will expand vaccine storage capacity of health centres to increase child health and management of diseases affecting children under five.

On the importance of oxygen supplies, she reiterated that the twin plants in Maiduguri and Biu, will increase production of oxygen in the state in treating acute respiratory complications.

She added that it will also scale up the vaccination coverage with an efficient vaccine storage and cooling system.

“The objectives and desired outcome of these projects is to strengthen healthcare provision, build resilience of health systems in conflict-affected and hard to reach communities, and enable primary healthcare facilities to provide acceptable standards of medical care in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The activities will seek to address the increasing vulnerability and mortality due to Covid-19, compounded by the insurgency in Borno State. Secondly, is to expand vaccine storage capacity of health centres to improve child health and management of epidemic-prone diseases affecting children under 5 years”. Engr. Fakunle said.

On expected outcome, she noted that, “is to increase production of oxygen for the treatment of acute respiratory complications and increase vaccination coverage due to efficient vaccine storage.

“Approximately, 7.1 million people within 27 Local Government Area in Borno state, of which 24% are children, and 45% are women.

“UNOPS worked closely with the Borno State Government, the North East Development Commission, NEDC and the hospital administrations to ensure national ownership throughout the project cycle.

“With capacity building and knowledge transfer mainstream into its implementation approach, UNOPS will ensure that the projects with support will have most positive, long -Term impact possible and will not cause harm to the local population or environment of the local private sector, and provision of on-the-job training for workers in the construction and maintenance, the projects will contribute to the sustainability and local employment creation. Medical personnel involved in operating equipment will also receive training to facilitate the longevity of the assets life cycle.” The UNOPS Project Manager stated.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, disclosed that the oxygen supply project could prioritize universal health coverage in the northeast, affected by over a decade of conflict.

He added that the twin plants will also improve and sustain healthcare delivery services to the people in Borno state.

He, therefore, called on the international community to invest in the state’s health sector to save more lives in hospitals.

Responding, the Chief Medical Director, Borno State Specialists Hospital, Dr. Laraba Bello, ssid, the supply and distribution of oxygen is one of the management components, as doctors cannot perform surgeries on patients without regular supply of oxygen to various clients in hospitals.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammed Ghuluze, lamented that only 40% of patients in the country has access to oxygen in the various hospitals and clinics.

He, therefore called on hospital authorities to maintain and sustain the oxygen plants, sited in the central and south part of the state.