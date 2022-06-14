By Olayinka Latona

Bose Ogunbiyi, a Nigerian UK based gospel music minister, has released a new powerful single; “Orin Tuntun”

Ogunbiyi, known as Abi Megaplus in the gospel music circle, is a lady, who sings with a great passion, a worship leader and a radical follower of Christ.

The song, ” Orin Tuntun”, translated in English as ‘New song’, is a prophetic soulful song, of hope, assurance of God’s promises to mankind.

When asked what inspired the new song, Abi Megaplus said: “This new song is birth from a place of prayer and prophetic declaration for a breakthrough, lifting limitations and breaking barriers.

” It is only a person who fully understands the power of confession and knows that we are overcome by the blood of the lamb and by the word of our testimony would appreciate this song. We all want to move to the next level, we all have something we are asking God to do in our lives; we all have different needs and this is a means to table it before God that all we need is mercy for our lives to sing a new song”, she said.

Abi is a Certified Chartered Accountant, Financial adviser, an Enterpreneur, multi-award winning gospel artist, singer, songwriter and a powerful praise worship leader who is winning souls for Christ and gives hope to the hopeless through her music.

She has been singing right from her tender age both in cultural group and in choir but take things up professionally 2007 in United kingdom having her own band and instruments.

She has two albums and three singles to her credit: New Praise in 2013 and Dependable Father in 2015 , released three singles in 2020; signs and wonders ft Yetunde Are, Destiny and Wonder to Behold

She has won several awards both nationally and internationally in UK, Nigeria, Germany and USA. She has performed in several countries including, USA, Kenya, Austria, Italy, Germany, Dublin, Nigeria among others