All is set for the 2022 edition of PRAISOPROHESY, an annual praise event of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Akowonjo District.

The program returns after a two-year break in the Covid-19 pandemic year, and the following year. This year’s edition themed ” Willing In His Days” is scheduled to be held on 25 of June at the GOFAMINT Akowonjo District headquarter.

PRAISOPROPHSY 3.0 will feature Wole Isiaih, who is the lead singer at Holy ghost Christian Centre (Testimony place, Lekki). Also ministering are the District’s Pastor, Pastor A. J Ojo, Dare Sopade, Odeyemi Ayobami, popularly known as “Pastor Praise”, Rosemary Michael-Ashade, Igwe Kenny, Pastor Gbenga Onipede amongst others.

The program, which is powered by the GOFAMINT Akowonjo District Youth, is packaged to minister salvation, hope, worship and many more as participants gather from across the world on site and online to be part of the “Praisoprophesy Experience.”

The event, which will be livestreamed across social media platforms, will also include special recognition and presentations of awards to members of the youth Fellowship and its supporters whose remarkable feats have brought glory to Jesus Christ.