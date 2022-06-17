As the breeze of frustration and economic quagmire blow many upcoming Artists, Milan based, Nigerian Artist George Imadiyi (aka Gmoney) Friday brought a message of hope.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Gmony Imadiyi, advised his fans and upcoming Artists to believe in themselves, noting that the world is big for everyone to excel.

“Just be yourself and believe anything is possible. “And there is always a space for everyone,” he said.

On how he grew to the level he is, Gmoney Imadiyi opined that happiness and love inspired him. “I am inspired by love and happiness and Tupac Shakur, Fela Kuti and Talent of Benin ( the Idemudias) are my role model.”

Signed under Keymaker record label in Milan, Gmoney Imadiyi was born in the ancient city of Benin. He has raked in several awards in Europe like: ADMA AWARD 2018 as Best indigenous Artist of the Year.

Others include EDISA AWARD as best afrobeat of the year 2019 and Edo cultural Best lyrical Artist of the Year 2020 in Roma Lazio, Italy.