Global T-shirt Factory has trained at least 50 women and girls in Makoko community with fashion intensive skills.

In a statement signed by Managing Director, Global T-shirt Factory Nigeria Limited, Adedokun Adeola, he noted that due to the firms core value, which is human development, it formed a partnership with Makoko Dreams Foundation to help empower women, girls and any interested male, with fashion intensive skills such as; machine handling, apparel cutting/sewing, apparel print technology, Apparrel design & print, Sewing machine specialisation and others.

He noted that skill acquisition is a process that has birthed professionals with high end skilled levels in many areas of the economy.

He emphasised the importance of skills acquisition as a measure to reduce the number of unemployed in the society.

“Global T-Shirt Factory and Makoko Dream’s project offered to train over 50 persons living within Makoko, Yaba, whom may be interested in acquiring any of the skills offered, plus immediate contractual employment of outstanding participants (male/female). The training is scheduled to hold for 2 weeks and Global T-Shirt Factory would be responsible for logistics, and feeding of the trainees throughout the duration of the training,” Adeola said.

According to him, the project began with a total of 22 trainees male & female, some of whom are now skilled in their selected field of choice while others are still undergoing trainings due to the complexity of their skill of choice.

“After their individual training is complete, they shall be gainfully employed as employees of Global T-Shirt Factory earning salaries as well as commissions on a weekly basis based on their field of expertise,” he said.