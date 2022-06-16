By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Small-scale business owners in Plateau State have been encouraged not to give up on their investments as a result of the challenges they face but rather strive to improve their businesses and add value to the nation’s economy.

The business owners were reminded that they cannot look down on their achievements as the available record shows that in the last five years, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, and MSMEs have contributed about 49% of the nation’s gross domestic product and generated about 50% industrial jobs.

The people at an MSMEs peer learning workshop organized by the Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency, PLASMIDA in collaboration with the Pro-poor growth and promotion of employment in Nigeria -SEDIN programme of the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, were asked to make use of every available opportunity to create wealth for the teeming unemployed people.

Addressing the participants, Oladoyin Olawaiye who is the Head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship, GIZ-SEDIN urged them to share their stories so that others can learn from them; as the aim of the event was to build their resilience so that they can develop and improve on their capacity to offer quality products and services to their target audiences.

The Director-General of PLASMIDA, Bomkam Wuyep represented by the Agency’s Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Samme Philips acknowledged that MSMEs face diverse challenges including lack of infrastructure, lack of funds, lack of market, and others; commended the support of GIZ to help operators overcome them and called on the participants to learn from one another even as they strive to contribute their quota in building the State’s economy.

He noted that the Agency is positioned to assist in the human capital development of existing and would-be MSMEs.

Some small business owners who shared their experiences and highlighted their challenges unanimously lamented an unfriendly economy, rising cost of inflation, lack of finances, insecurity, COVID-19, lack of business enabling environment, multiple taxations, lack of talents, lack of market, high cost of operations, regulatory challenges and asked the relevant authorities to intervene.

A participant, Mark Jock urged his colleagues to “get actively involved” in their businesses to understand them, urging that they encourage partnership and don’t give up on their ideas as tenacity can help in growing a young business.

He asked that they “seek to satisfy your customers and remember that customers pay for value.”

Meanwhile, the participants were further urged to maintain standards to gain the trust of their customers as selected MSMEs shared their experiences, their journey so far, best practices, challenges, feats, and resilience even as questions were asked and answered given.