Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi

By Emma Amaize

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State and industrialist, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has asked Deltans to elect him in 2023 and watch out for industrial revolution that will occur in one year.

Gbagi, former Minister of State for Education, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stated this when he spoke to newsmen, weekend, at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli South local government area.

His words: “The issue of industry, give me one year and come and interview me again like this and let me take you through what I have done. This state is the richest state in Africa, richer than over 34 countries in the world. I believe that with all that is available over here, I will turn this state to glory”.

“If you truly want your industries to be revamped which I can do, I am the man to vote for. If you truly want your schools to be revived and your teachers paid salaries promptly, I am the man to vote for.

“If you want your hospitals to have medical equipment, materials and medicines to dispense, I am the man to vote for. If you want me to remove all these pensioners who are dying without their pensions and gratuity been paid to them every day, I am the man to vote for.

“If you want transparency, to see how your government is ran, how transparent it is, I am the man to vote for,” he asserted.