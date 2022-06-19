.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

GHENT University, Belgium,has explained that it began collaboration with Nigerian universities on research in order to identify Nigeria’s problems with a view to finding solutions to them.

The director of Internalisation, Ghent University, Prof. Guido Van Huylenbroeck, said this at a one-day Education Fair in Abuja.

The collaboration,he said, would be to great advantage for both countries.

This came as the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, said that the commission had consummated its guidelines of transnational education.

Huylenbroeck said Ghent University receives about 60 Nigerian students in its university who had distinguished themselves in various field, hence the need for collaboration to have more potential Nigerians to study in Ghent.

“ We are a top 100 University, we have very good knowledge in a number of fields, which can be applied to problems here in Nigeria.

“ So I think Nigeria have the human resource potential. There are a lot of talented young researchers in Nigeria but which have not always been accessed to the most.

“ By collaborating, we can better understand what are the problems in Nigeria and the researcher can have access to equipment to research methods,’’ he said.

He said that the university had scholarship which was usually limited because of the number of application but stressed that it would work with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund, on areas they could come in to accommodate more Nigerians.

Huylenbroeck said that the university desired a collaboration in such a situation where TETFund could sponsor Nigerians to study in Ghent university and then the university could give a fee waiver in the area of research.

According to him, this collaboration will further assist other students to study in its university and by extension replicate the knowledge that will add value to their home country.

“ We have our own research fund which we give yearly. We give out 15 scholarships but this scholarships are highly competitive because we focused of virtually all African countries except two.

“ So that is why we want the partnership so that if TETFund give scholarship, on our own part we give some waivers for the fees,” he added.

He further said that due to the language differences at the undergraduate levels, the university only target masters and P.HD students.

The NUC boss, speaking through his representative and Deputy Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Chris Maiyaki, said the transnational education would open up more spaces so that Nigeria could grow and be active players in the sector.

The collaboration,he said, would help to get the best practices on how best Nigeria could sell her university system.