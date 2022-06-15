.

By Miftaudeen Raji

As mixed reactions continue to greet a 3-day visit of Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to Egypt, activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has advised Obi and his party to get serious and work on what could give them actual results at the 2023 general elections.

Adeyanju urged Obi to get serious and make arrangements to meet the presidential candidates of the New Nigerian People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso urgently, adding that LP and Obi should reduce social media noise and get to building structures across the country immediately.

He noted that if Obi fails to do as he has advised, the outcome will be embarrassing.

The activist, who reacted to Obi’s trip on Wednesday, via his Twitter handle, stated that Obi’s ‘crazy’ online fans will create more enemies for him than friends.

He tweeted, “And they won’t add any single value to him at the end. People will become more irritated by the day with their insults.

“You guys are living in a bubble on social media, US president & party flag bearers go to states to campaign with candidates,” the tweets further read.

He added, “I don’t look anybody in the face when it comes to saying the truth because nobody feeds me. If you do anyhow, you go collect my hand. If I can be giving Buhari and his mad dog Govt back to back for 7yrs non-stop, is it new comer Obi I won’t give.”