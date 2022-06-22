The undeniable fact about the itel brand is its taste for excellence and innovation. The brand is also known for the amazing discounts and promotions that are not just customer-centric but focus on giving customers value for their money.

This time around, itel has partnered with Jumia for its 10th anniversary celebration. Online shoppers can get up to 2,000 naira discounts, free gifts, and itel accessories when they purchase itel smartphones and other products on itel’s online store on the Jumia app or website. Customers are to tap on this link <https://www.jumia.com.ng/mlp-itel-store/> to get started.

Customers will also enjoy discounts on the itel A25 Pro, P37, S17, A58, and A37. But once they purchase the itel P38 or P38 Pro, they get free gifts.

itel and Jumia didn’t just stop there. Customers in Ibadan, Abuja, and Lagos will not have to pay for the delivery of their smartphones when they buy from the itel store on Jumia. If this isn’t wonderful, what is?

Smartphones are not the only things you will find on itel’s store. You will also find itel’s range of family-centric products such as laptops, blenders, standing fans, televisions, extension sockets, and many more. So, there is a lot for everyone who wants something electrical. After all, itel is the Enjoy Better Life brand.

To get shopping on itel’s store and to get amazing discounts, click on this link <https://www.jumia.com.ng/mlp-itel-store/> to get started.