Germany’s government published for the first time the list of weapons it has provided Ukraine to aid its defense against Russia’s invasion.

Lethal and non-lethal military support services delivered:

3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips

14,900 anti-tank mines

500 STINGER anti-aircraft missiles

2,700 STRELA flying fists

16 million rounds of handgun ammunition

50 bunker fists

100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and bolts

100,000 hand grenades

5,300 explosive charges

100,000 meters of detonating cord and 100,000 detonators

350,000 detonators

23,000 combat helmets

15 pallets of clothing

178 motor vehicles (trucks , minibuses, SUVs)

100 tents

12 power generators

6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal

125 binoculars

1,200 hospital beds

18 pallets of medical supplies, 60 surgical lights

Protective clothing, surgical masks

10,000 sleeping bags

600 shooting glasses

1 radio frequency system

3,000 field telephones with 5,000 reels of field cord and carrying equipment

1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)

353 night vision goggles

4 electronic anti-drone devices

165 binoculars

Medical supplies (including rucksacks, first-aid kits)

38 laser range finder

Fuel diesel and petrol (current delivery)

10 tons of AdBlue

500 pieces of wound dressings to stop bleeding

500 pieces of food rations

Food: 2,025 pallets (68 truckloads) with 360,000 rations one-pack (EPa)

MiG-29 spare parts

30 armored vehicles

Lethal and non-lethal military support services in preparation/implementation:

10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition

53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition

5.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition

7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 including adaptation, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)

5,000 combat helmets

8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices

8 recon drones

10 protected vehicles

7 jammers

8 electronic anti-drone devices

4 mobile, remote-controlled and protected demining devices

65 refrigerators for medical supplies

1 vehicle decontamination point

100 auto injectors

14 anti-drone sensors and jammers

10 anti-drone cannons

32 Recon Drones

54 M113 armored personnel carriers with armament (systems from Denmark, conversion financed by Germany)

30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks including around 6,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition

Air Defense System IRIS-T SLM

Artillery detection radar COBRA

80 Toyota pickup

3 MARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition

100,000 first aid kits

22 trucks

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had finally deployed the advanced German artillery system Panzerhaubitze 2000, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Since the beginning of the war when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US and its European allies have supplied Kyiv with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapon systems and military equipment including drones, heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

Source: Al Arabiya English