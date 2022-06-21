Germany’s government published for the first time the list of weapons it has provided Ukraine to aid its defense against Russia’s invasion.
Lethal and non-lethal military support services delivered:
- 3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips
- 14,900 anti-tank mines
- 500 STINGER anti-aircraft missiles
- 2,700 STRELA flying fists
- 16 million rounds of handgun ammunition
- 50 bunker fists
- 100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and bolts
- 100,000 hand grenades
- 5,300 explosive charges
- 100,000 meters of detonating cord and 100,000 detonators
- 350,000 detonators
- 23,000 combat helmets
- 15 pallets of clothing
- 178 motor vehicles (trucks , minibuses, SUVs)
- 100 tents
- 12 power generators
- 6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal
- 125 binoculars
- 1,200 hospital beds
- 18 pallets of medical supplies, 60 surgical lights
- Protective clothing, surgical masks
- 10,000 sleeping bags
- 600 shooting glasses
- 1 radio frequency system
- 3,000 field telephones with 5,000 reels of field cord and carrying equipment
- 1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)
- 353 night vision goggles
- 4 electronic anti-drone devices
- 165 binoculars
- Medical supplies (including rucksacks, first-aid kits)
- 38 laser range finder
- Fuel diesel and petrol (current delivery)
- 10 tons of AdBlue
- 500 pieces of wound dressings to stop bleeding
- 500 pieces of food rations
- Food: 2,025 pallets (68 truckloads) with 360,000 rations one-pack (EPa)
- MiG-29 spare parts
- 30 armored vehicles
Lethal and non-lethal military support services in preparation/implementation:
- 10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition
- 53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition
- 5.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition
- 7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 including adaptation, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)
- 5,000 combat helmets
- 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices
- 8 recon drones
- 10 protected vehicles
- 7 jammers
- 8 electronic anti-drone devices
- 4 mobile, remote-controlled and protected demining devices
- 65 refrigerators for medical supplies
- 1 vehicle decontamination point
- 100 auto injectors
- 14 anti-drone sensors and jammers
- 10 anti-drone cannons
- 32 Recon Drones
- 54 M113 armored personnel carriers with armament (systems from Denmark, conversion financed by Germany)
- 30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks including around 6,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition
- Air Defense System IRIS-T SLM
- Artillery detection radar COBRA
- 80 Toyota pickup
- 3 MARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition
- 100,000 first aid kits
- 22 trucks
Ukraine said on Tuesday it had finally deployed the advanced German artillery system Panzerhaubitze 2000, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.
Since the beginning of the war when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US and its European allies have supplied Kyiv with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapon systems and military equipment including drones, heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.
Source: Al Arabiya English