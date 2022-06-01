By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Gaya defeated Bashir Ahmad, the former social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari fair and square, during the just concluded primary election of the APC, according to some natives of the constituency.

The natives, while reacting to claims by Ahmad on various social media platforms, that the primary election was fraught with fraud and could therefore not have produced a reliable winner, faulted his claims.

But some of the party members from the constituency who witnessed the exercise said Ahmad was merely wailing, having been defeated by a more popular party man.

They said even if the election took place five times, Gaya would still defeat him five times.

Mallam Haruna Idris had claimed that Gaya has served the federal constituency meritoriously in the past and deserved to be given a return ticket to enable him do more for the people.

Speaking in Hausa language, Idris said: “We will continue to support a good man, Gaya is good and we love the way he has been working for us since he went to Abuja. We love him and that was why our people decided to support him to go back.

Another native, Hajia Bashir said: “We have voted for him twice but he remains our choice till tomorrow until he says he is not going again. Honourable Gaya has served our constituency well. We cannot reject him for someone we are not sure of.

“It was a very peaceful election and Gaya emerged winner. Anybody who is saying that there was violence or that there was fraud is not saying the truth. There was nothing like that.”

A man, who simply gave his name as Malik, also spoke to journalists on the outcome of the election.

He said he had never seen a peaceful election as the one between Gaya and the former presidential aide.

Malik urged all aggrieved politicians to support all those who won during the recent primaries so that the APC could win all the elections when the time comes. He said it would be counter- productive if winners are made to face unnecessary distractions, instead of getting ready for the general elections.