•Kano is important to us, replies NAHCON chairman

Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lauded the leadership of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for several initiatives to grow the hajj service sector.

Ganduje stated this during his visit to the headquarters of the commission, Hajj House, Abuja Wednesday.

The governor who said he was in the Hajj House to make a request and to exchange pleasantries was received by the Chairman/CEO of the commission, Alhaji Zhikrullah Hassan,

Alhaji Umar Ganduje lauded NAHCON Chairman for many initiatives among which is the take-off of the Hajj Savings Scheme, designed to aid low-income earners and others in paying gradually for a chance to perform Hajj.

He said Kano state had embraced the scheme right from the start, the reason why an enabling environment was created for its success in the state.

He thanked NAHCON for the functional Hajj clinic built in Kano which the government helped to furnish.

Ganduje appreciated the excellent relationship his government is enjoying with NAHCON as well as between NAHCON and other state governments.

He reminded Alhaji Hassan that work on the hotel-like construction has stopped, a situation he said might incur additional cost due to constant rise in the prices of building materials. He called for urgent action on the matter.

Ganduje requested for additional slots for his state, saying ‘’if by chance there is any available.”

Alhaji Hassan welcomed the Governor in the Hajj House describing it as historical. He asserted that the governor was the greatest supporter of the HSS and described the governor as receptive to NAHCON leadership.

Alhaji Hassan thanked the governor, declaring that Kano was the first state where the Commission’s Public Private Partnership scheme had begun successfully.

Alhaji Hassan also described Kano as important to NAHCON, promising to assist Kano with its requests out of respect for the state.

Regarding halting of the hotel building, the NAHCON Chairman blamed financial constraints for the stoppage.

The governor was accompanied in the visit by the Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba Dambatta, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi Dawakin Tofa, the Permanent Secretary, Protocol Directorate; and S. AbdulHadi, Liaison Officer, Kano State Government House, Abuja.

Other dignitaries present were NAHCON’s three permanent commissioners and directors of the commission.