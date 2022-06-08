By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari for for providing the enabling environment that produced the for Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor stated this in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday shortly after Tinubu won the APC primaries.

“I also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the enabling environment that produced the standard flag bearer for our great party, the National Working Committee, delegates and all other organs and structures of the party across the federation for their collective efforts in ensuring the success of the convention” Ganduje stated.

Ganduje also congratulated Tinubu for his victory in the primaries which he described as well deserved.

“The Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, on behalf of his family and the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) executives and

members in the state, congratulate His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Election.

“Jagaban, your emergence as flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 General Elections would be a victory for the Nigeria project as you have the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and build on the country’s democratic gains.

“I have no doubt in my mind that as party leader, seasoned politician and administrator par excellence, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deploy his immense experience to bear towards ensuring the final victory of APC across the board in the 2023 general elections” Ganduje stated.