By Emmanuel Okogba

Christophe Galtier has left his role as coach of French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice in preparation for the new task of managing a star-studded PSG.

Galtier will replace Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino who could not deliver what now looks like an elusive trophy that a side packed with talents like PSG should ordinarily pick up every other season.

Galtier who was a defender during his playing days will need an improved defence if he wants to do better than his predecessors. The Paris side fell to Benzema’s three second half goals despite having led 1-0 from the first leg and a Kylian Mbappe second leg goal up until the 61st minute.

Official and confirmed. Christophe Galtier leaves OGC Nice as he’s set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain as new manager. It will be resolved and completed this week. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG



OGC Nice have announced former Borussia Dortmund’s Lucien Favre as new manager, club statement confirms. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

PSG is expected to complete the deal this week.

He has Ligue 1 managerial experience, having previously managed Saint-Etienne and Lille.

Galtier oversaw a Lille campaign in 2020/21 that culminated in winning the league.

OGC Nice have also gotten a replacement in former Borussia Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre, according to a club statement.

Favre is a familiar face at Nice. He managed the club between 2016-2018.