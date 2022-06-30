Benito, Funke Akindele’s stepson, who dropped a bombshell in May 2022, during an Instagram live that had Nigeria’s Twitter buzzing has reacted to the crash of his father’s marriage with Funke Akindele.

Benito had alleged that during their six-year marriage, Funke Akindele and her father, JJC Skillz, were both adulterous.

When asked if Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz were still together, he responded “Funke Akindele and my dad both cheated on each other. They are not really together.”

However, JJC Skills took to his Instagram page to confirm that he and Funke has separated noting that things were now beyond repair.

The separation is coming after the celebrity couple had earlier disputed a rumored breakup on Father’s Day, June 19.

Funke had deliberately celebrated JJC Skillz on Father’s Day to put to rest rumors that they had split up.

“Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life!” she wrote at the time.

Taking to the comment section of the post to react, JJC reacted with: “Awwwww thank you darling, God bless and protect us #familyfirst #thebellos.”

Despite Funke and her husband JJC Skillz trying to mend fences and give the public the impression that all was well in their marriage, her stepson Benito was always coming out to truncate their efforts by revealing more stunning and brazen dirty details of the celebrity couples.

Benito who was obviously excited to hear the news of his father’s split with Funke, wrote on his Instagram story “I spoke the truth mehn.”