Reverend Father Joseph Bako Aketeh

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has expressed hope that they hoped to see the bones of Reverend Father Joseph Bako Aketeh one day.

Archbishop Ndagoso expressed this sentiment at the funeral rites of Reverend Father Aketeh, who was kidnapped and later killed by bandits in Kaduna.

The funeral (burial) for Reverend Father Aketeh was at the St. John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda.

The rites were done without his corpse.

The funeral took place amidst lamentations by family, friends and church members, who wept profusely when the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna performed the funeral rites without the corpse of slain Rev Fr Joseph Bako Aketeh.

Vanguard had earlier reported how Rev. Fr. Joseph was kidnapped on March 8 and later killed by bandits in their captivity.

He was kidnapped at his residence at St John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda where he served as a parish priest, with his brother, Sunday Bako, who was also killed.

According to Most Rev Ndagoso, “this is the first time I am presiding over a funeral mass without the corpse. We hope that one day we would be able to see even if it is his bones.

“Nigerians are worn out due to weeping; our eyes could no longer produce tears. Bandits are terrorising with impunity.

“Does our government care about our pains? Something is happening, they have failed us.

“Nigeria is a country where citizens are treated unequally because of religion and ethnicity.

“Vices have become a value in our country. Government should use Nigeria’s resources to recruit young men who are willing to fight insecurity to defend the country.”