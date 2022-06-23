.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The House of Representatives, Wednesday, postponed its meeting with the major stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The meeting was to ascertain reasons for the scarcity of fuel, diesel and cooking gas price hikes currently faced by Nigerians.

Those expected at the public hearing included the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Company limited represented by the GMD, Mr. Mele Kyari, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, the Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) and that of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), two subsidiaries of NNPC Limited.

Others were the Chairman of the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAM), President of IPMAN and Chairman of DAPPMAN.

It will be recalled that the lawmakers had in a letter signed by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Hon. Mahmud Gaya, invited the heads of the organisations for the hearing.

But the stakeholders were absent on Wednesday for the meeting.

As at 5:00pm when the meeting was to come underway, the NNPC GMD and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva were still not around..

Addressing the House, the Chairman of the joint committee, Gaya said he received communication from the GMD and the minister who said they would make it because they were also in another meeting at the time.

In his running, Gaya adjourned the meeting to Friday, 24 June.