Former beauty queen, Ezinne Akudo, revealed a less-known side to the public when she launched her home essentials brand, NKASSI, recently.

Although the brand had been in existence since 2018, it only served an exclusively curated audience until the launch, which unveiled a physical showroom in Lekki, Lagos and an e-commerce website to the public.

Ezinne, who is also a lawyer, is one of the few who have figured out how to hone their multiple skills and talents into a perfect blend that enriches their lives while bringing meaning to others.

The beauty queen has been living a dream since 2018, when she was appointed the Creative Director of the Miss Nigeria Organisation. And she has since masterminded wholesale changes in the contest.

Almost 10 years ago in 2013, Ezinne beat 31 other contestants to the Miss Nigeria crown, winning the star prize of a brand-new car, a trip to California, and three million naira.

And while that was one of the most thrilling moments of her life, she has found the role of empowering younger women and leading change at the Miss Nigeria Organisation even more exciting.

“First, registration is free for applicants. Voting is also free because we understand that it shouldn’t be about who has more access to money. The prizes for the winner are a lot more substantial now. Most importantly, we ensure that there is a fair representation of contestants from all the geo-political zones in the country,” she said while talking about the changes she has overseen in her role as the Creative Director of the organisation.

Some of those changes are already yielding results in terms of representation.

In 2021, 18-year-old Shatu Garko won the coveted Miss Nigeria crown to become the first Hijabi person to win a national pageant anywhere in the world, a landmark by many standards.

“That ground-breaking win has been an inspirational and empowering message to young women everywhere. I am delighted that the Miss Nigeria organisation is at the fore of change and true women empowerment beyond a beauty competition,” she said.

Ezinne is a stickler for women’s empowerment.

During her reign as Nigeria’s beauty queen, she established the Eight Foundation; a non-governmental, non-profit organisation focused on providing psycho-social counselling and legal aid for survivors of sexual violence.

Her background in Law provided the impetus to dabble in that aspect of charity, and, she says, it also supports all of her endeavours, including her entrepreneurial forays.

“Studying Law and practising briefly was the perfect background and foundation for me. In my current endeavours, I have to deal with many agreements, contracts and several other binding documents. Having this background as a lawyer helps me stay grounded, and it’s easier to pay attention to things that other people won’t see at first glance,” she said.

And she has been putting that law-degree edge to good use in business, her work with the NKASSI brand being indisputable evidence of that.

“NKASSI fills a major gap in the home and lifestyle industry by providing access to home essentials that set a new standard for comfort,” she said on what differentiates the brand in the home and lifestyle industry.

“Our products are intentionally designed and responsibly manufactured by experts around the globe using premium quality materials,”she added.

According to Ezinne, NKASSI, coined from an Igbo word that translates to comfort, was created for everyone. Sourced locally and internationally, products range from home accessories to bathroom items, bedroom revels, and dining indulgences to kitchen finds, including bath sheets, washcloths, alternative pillows, duvets, complete bamboo bedding sets, and much more.

Continuing, she added: “Our 620 gsm towels are soft, quick-drying, and made from super combed 100% Turkish cotton. Also, our 300 thread count bamboo sheets have excellent moisture-wicking and insulating properties that help regulate temperature. They also naturally resist odour and bacteria.

“We have passionately worked to build a brand for everyone regardless of age or social class. We’re so grateful for the amazing responses from the early shoppers, and I hope more people enjoy using the products as much as we enjoyed creating them.”

As Ezinne keeps conquering on many fronts, she acknowledges that emerging as Miss Nigeria in 2013 was a pivotal moment in her life.

“My life has changed a lot because of Miss Nigeria’s platform. So many things were easier to achieve. Some relationships were easy to build, and I had the exposure, recognition, and support. Since the crowning, I have gone to law school, gotten an MBA, consulted for small businesses, and started my own company,” she said.

It would seem the beauty queen is already doing enough, but she wishes she could ultimately bring an end to gender inequality.

“Nigerian women (and women in general) deserve to wake up in a world where everyone has equal rights and opportunities, a world where women have an equal say in decisions that affect their lives, and one where men are not trapped in oppressive masculinity,” she said.