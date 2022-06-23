Ekweremadu

By Miftaudeen Raji

After former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice were denied bail by an Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom, a letter by the senator requesting a British visa for a 15-year-old organ donor for his daughter, has emerged.

Dated 28 December 2021, the letter stated that the said boy will be donating a kidney to his daughter Sonia.

The document reads partly, “David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London and I will be providing the necessary funding.”

Although the visa letter also revealed the identity of Ekweremadu’s kidney donor, the age of the would-be-donor has raised dust in the public domain.

The Metropolitan Police, according to reports, had begun investigating the case in May this year, before Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested, along with the boy-donor at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

The kidney procedures were billed to be carried out at the Royal Free Hospital London.

But, police were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery laws last month.