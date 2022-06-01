By Emmanuel Okogba

World number 5, Rafael Nadal was at the top of his game as he sent World number 1, Novak Djokovic packing in the quarter-final stage of the French Open on Tuesday night with a 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (7-4) win.

The victory was Nadal maintaining his superiority over the Serbian at Rolland Garros having won eight out of their ten meetings.

Djokovic looked out of sorts in the first two sets which gave Nadal the dominance that helped him advance into the semi-final.

Nadal has a total 21 grand slam wins and is on course for a record 22nd title.

Both players say quarter-final was ‘too late’

Nadal when asked during a post-game conference if the evening game time was too late said “It is without a doubt. I understand television pays a lot of money but we need to find a balance.”

Djokovic added: “Broadcasters say it’s going to be night match, day match. They give the money. They decide.”

Night sessions were first introduced at the 2021 tournament, although they were not fully open to fans because of the coronavirus restrictions in France.

Nadal’s win over Djokovic was the second latest finish in French Open history, falling 11 minutes short of the 2020 quarter-final between the Spaniard and Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard is the most successful men’s player at the French Open with 13 wins.