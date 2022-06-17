By Prince Okafor

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, said it has suspended the issuance of license to applicants on the free trade zones at the nation’s airports.

The airport authority noted that it might resume the issuance if the conflicts in the regulatory framework between it and the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) are resolved.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu, disclosed this at the ongoing maiden edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conferences (FNAC) in Abuja.

While speaking on the theme: ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport,’ Yadudu, stated that the authority suspended the issuance of new licenses to intending free trade zone applicants at the airport areas.

He said: “At the Lagos Airport alone, there are presently two free trade zone operators, while additional two companies have applied.

“As it stands today, all the five international airports in the country have been designated as free trade zones and warned that if not well-regulated, it may be a big challenge for the country in the future.

“FAAN and other relevant authorities like the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will be represented in the board of NEPZA to be able to address the challenges in the system.”