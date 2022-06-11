By Fortune Eromosele

Frank Azikiwe, the Managing Director, Aazik Petroleum, a leading supplier of wholesale and retail automotive gas oil (AGO/Diesel) in Nigeria, has been appointed as the Director of Petroleum, Nigerian Youth Congress, an umbrella body of the Nigerian Youths.

The meritorious appointment of Frank Azikiwe has brought forth hope to the Nigerian youths in the petroleum affairs in the country as it is assumed that the youths would hence be carried along on related issues or concerns in the Nigerian petroleum sector.

Frank Azikiwe stated that the strength of Aazik Petroleum lies in understanding the regional and local market and also with the ability to identify supply-demand gaps, which enables the company to provide services to its clients through effective management and synchronization of Trade, Finance, and Operation.

Aazik Petroleum services the reason for his appointment has a wide range of customers including International Oil Companies, Government Agencies, Manufacturing Industries, Hotels, Banks, and many more private businesses in Nigeria, and thus, the background knowledge to perform in his new office is already garnered and ready to be displayed.

Reacting to the appointment, Frank Azikiwe thanked the President of the Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, and the Secretary General, Dr. Raymond Edoh for the opportunity given him to serve the Nigerian youths in such a capacity.

While assuring them and the Nigerian youths, he pointed out that he will not betray the trust banked on him as he urged the youths to hope for improved resultful engagements between the federal government and the Nigerian youths in the petroleum sector.

However, the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, and a not-for-profit organization founded in 2016, recognised by the federal government, and is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and regulating the affairs of all youth associations within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NYC is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Students Affairs, it seeks to empower young people to take action through community and national service, toward creating sustainable solutions to local and national challenges, connecting with the global community to expand professional networks, exchange ideas with leaders, cultivate lifelong friendship around the world, and develop skills to become a community, national and global leaders.

The organization was founded by decisive young leaders, youth developers, result-oriented leaders, patriotic, vibrant, and charismatic youth crusaders, emancipators, activists, strategists, and result-oriented leaders.

It comprises; the Governing Board of fifteen (15) prominent philanthropists and reputed leaders within the Federal Republic of Nigeria who have excelled in their various fields, selected from all the six (6) geopolitical zones of the federation the National Executive Committee (NEC) of twenty-seven (27) members who are democratically elected from their respective state chapters State Chairmen from the 36 state chapters and the FCT, Abuja, and their Executives Local Government Coordinators from the 774 local governments and their Executives Ward Coordinators from the 8809 wards in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

