By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi State, in the 2023 general election, Prof Benard Ifeanyi Odoh, Wednesday stated that the fragmentation of Ndigbo within the present political arena was a key factor that would hinder the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction.

Odoh who stated this while briefing Newsmen in Abakaliki, on his agenda for Ebonyi people, if he emerges the next Governor of the State in 2023, stressed the need for Ndigbo to be united and formidable towards achieving the agenda for Igbo Presidency in 2023.

He called on key political players of Igbo extraction for the 2023 general election to play politics that addresses the concern of Ndigbo and not politics of selfishness and betrayal.

“If you don’t have what it takes to bargain for the South East, don’t bargain for us.

we are not politically homogeneous. Our region is politically fragmented. our problem is from our region. We should engage in politics that addresses our concern.

“We are fragmented. And we must begin to work together and until we can begin to work together, there wouldn’t be any difference. We don’t have powers to bargain, so we are not taken seriously.”

The APGA Governorship candidate in Ebonyi State who unveiled his running mate, Dr. Nkata Nwani Chuku, to the general public, said he would review the activities of Ebubeagu operatives in the State to ensure that their operations were for the benefit of Ebonyi people.

“We will review their activities. We must serve our with dignity. We know that they are doing their best. Where they are doing well, we will encourage them and where they have not done well, we will review it.”

He said: “This environment is harsh in doing business. We must increase the ranking of Ebonyi. The taxation in Ebonyi is scary. We need to encourage SMEs. Most businesses in Ebonyi are no longer viable. We must bring people who are ready to invest in Ebonyi State.

“Frankly speaking, our chances at winning is very high. I am running because we have enormous programmes to take us as a State forward. If you want to remain third poorest state, the choice is yours. I am that credible choice.

“The civil servants are our structures; don’t go and vote for people who do not have what to offer. Our chances at the polls are very bright. Our focus is to invest in our people and invest in them. Our disapora remittances are very poor. I cannot invest in what will not give value to our people. We must create capabilities that will create wealth. To invest in our people is to enable them create wealth.

“As a Government, we will not pursue petty things, such as who will be Okada chairman, rice chairman and the rest of it. We will ensure that the operation of our street lights are affordable, cost effective and sustainable in approach in order to sustain power.

“Ebonyi State is not working and that’s why our people are hawking on the streets of Lagos State. I will offer start up funds for our people to go into business. If you go to Lagos and see our People on the streets and you are not ashamed of yourself, then some thing is wrong with you.” Ends