A non-profit making organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Thursday, hailed the FCT High Court for awarding N60 million to Glory Okolie, against the Nigeria Police Force, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Inspector General of Police, IGP.

The legal representative and lawyer, of OLF and the accused, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, said the judgment was landmark as it gives hope to the common Nigerian who is oppressed and violated.

According to Ihensekhien Jnr, the Foundation got interested in the matter and move to defend the accused of what she is innocent of.

This was contained in a statement, which reads in part, “The fundamental rights enforcement case filed by Glory Okolie and supported by more than 51 civil society groups ,was fixed for judgement today being 23rd June 2022.

“As you can recall, Glory okolie is the innocent girl, who was illegally detained and held in cell by the IGP IRT Unit of Nigeria Police Force for more than 150 days on a bogus allegations for spying for IPOB .

“We hail the judgment by the FCT High Court which was presided over by Justice Y Haliyu in granting the originating motion and reliefs filed by Glory Okolie, awarded a total sum of N60,000,000, (Sixty million Naira) in punitive and general damages caused to Glory Okolie by the police and granted every relief in the said Glory Okolie case.”

The statement also added that Ihensekhien Jnr thanked the industry of the FCT High Court, civil society organisations involved in the case, Sahara Reporters, One Love Foundation, and noted that the judgment in was a timely ‘birthday gift’ for the counsel, as his birthday was same day of the judgment of Glory Okolie against the Nigeria Police Force is being delivered.

According to the statement, Ihensekhien Jnr had appeared for Glory Okolie, demanding the court to mandate the respondents being the AGF ,and Nigeria Police Force to pay her the sum of N100,000,000,000.00 (One hundred billion Naira) as general and punitive damages separately for infringing on her rights.

