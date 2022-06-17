By Esther Onyegbula

United Breeds Foundation has denied claims that its activities are being sponsored by Amuwo Odofin LGA or the Lagos State Government.

The Foundation rebutted the allegations in a statement jointly signed by its Convener, David Ohiembor and Youth President, Michael Onuwaje Tesinro on Wednesday 15th June 2022.

According to the statement, “a false claim and information have come to our knowledge, misleading information or narrative about United Breeds Foundation Community Service at Apple junction being purportedly financed by Amuwo Odofin LGA of Lagos State Government.

“This is to state categorically that neither of these public servant representatives, cither at the House of assembly or House of representative members is our around. The information going around is false and should be disregarded.”

“Please note that we have not received a kobo from any optician or government nor its agencies at any time since our three years of existence.”

“The need for us to make this known to all is pertinent expending the huge budget expended daily on this Community service.”

“We urge the public to shun rumours of government or politicians funding, well-meaning

Consequently, well-meaning Nigerians/citizens or residents of Amuwo Odofin LGA and its environs who appreciate this painstaking, pragmatic community service can support and appreciate us financially to encourage us to deliver community service to the community by visiting our website where you can find our various bank accounts for your kind and most profound donations.”