By Jimitota Onoyume

Former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Charles Obada has dumped the party, pledging his support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Chief Obada who spoke on the sideline of the second year memorial anniversary of the demise of his father , late General Orho Obada rtd , said he went for Senator OmoAgege because of the tremendous impact the Senator has made in the senatorial district as a member of the national assembly.

Obada said he dumped the PDP when he saw that the party’s gubernatorial primaries was slanted in a way to favour a particular aspirant at that time.

” Those who failed to see the hand writing on the wall were completely disgraced out of the exercise. How can it be said that in your own state you could not get appreciable sympathy votes even if they didn’t want you to win “

“I saw the game plan from the beginning and had to excuse myself from the exercise. You heard one of the aspirants then said he was literally bundled out of Government House before the primaries when he came around . In frustration he has left a party he boasted about that he was one of the founders. This is how bad it was in the PDP”

“I am disgusted with the out come of the PDP primaries. I am one hundred percent sure of DSP Omo Agege’s victory as governor 2023. I also congratulate Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC”

” The impact of Olorogun Senator OmoAgege in Delta central is visible for all to see . So I am with him for governor. He has my support already”

” We remembered my dear father today, he was a great man, a great leader and a very dear father to his wonderful family he left behind..”

Obada also lauded the bravery of a Petrol tanker driver , Mr Ejiro Otarigho who drove a burning Petrol tanker from the community to a safe distance before it went up completely in flames, an action that averted a major fire disaster and loss of lives in the community.

Some of those that came to honour the fond memories of late General Obada rtd were, the Oluku of Agbon Kingdom chief Brodrick Arigbodi, Prime Minister of Oruwohrun, chief General Afatakpa.

Also in attendance was the Chairman Agbarho Council of Chiefs, Chief Osiobe Okotie who led some other chiefs to the event.