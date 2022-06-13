The immediate past Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Akwa Ibom State, Rev. Dr. Ndueso Ekwere has urged the PDP Gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, and the entire Akwa Ibom people to ignore the recent campaign of calumny launched by those he described as enemies of progress against the person of Pastor Eno.

Speaking at All Nations Christian Ministry, Eket, during a thanksgiving held to appreciate God for the successful nomination of the Governorship candidate in the recently concluded Primary election of the PDP and subsequent collection of Certificate of Return at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

Dr. Ekwere who expressed surprise at how petty some politicians could be in their failed attempt to drag a fellow human in the mud, explained that contrary to the lies being peddled by Umo Eno’s traducers, the Governorship candidate attended Victory High School for his secondary education and performed brilliantly in the West African Examination Council, WAEC examination.

“I remember how I carried this young man at that time. I can now say with excitement; praise be to God for I am also a grandfather of the Governor.

“When I hear people talking about his academics and all the things I read on social media, all I can say is what they are saying is not true. Of course, there are a lot of things that have been said about me that have been totally false. People just concoct things to make a story look sweet. So, I’m thinking nobody could have said anything concerning the academics of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno because I am a witness to what God did for him.

“This young man that graduated from Victory High School. This is somebody who represented this country in the United States of America in a debate competition. In class 4 he represented this country in a quiz completion and won the second position for Nigeria. This is somebody that sat for and got his senior school certificate, WAEC”.

“I’m tempted to think that people who toy with people’s academics are not sure if they have one. I want to thank God for the victory. I bring greetings from his family to you. You are blessed, hurdles have been scaled, and the last hurdle shall be completed. Thank you for remembering God”.

Pastor Umo Eno, while leading his family in the thanksgiving reiterated the essence of appreciating God at every step of victory.

He said he would continue to thank God every step of the way, just like David did in the Bible, and urged everyone to imbibe the spirit of thanksgiving to God, who gives every good thing.