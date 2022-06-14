By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Federal Government in collaboration with Sokoto State Government commenced the distribution of farm inputs and implements to women in the 23 local government areas to enhance food security in the country.

The state commissioner for women and children affairs Hajiya Kulu Sifawa, said the gesture was part of the federal and state governments’ collaborative desire to engage Nigerian women in farming activities while at home.

” The essence of the project is to boost agricultural activities to enhance food security across the country.

“The Federal and State Ministries of Women Affairs are committed to increasing women’s participation in nation-building through agriculture.

“ women are the bedrock for societal development, as such, the government came up with the programme as part of efforts to support the country’s commitment to enhance food security.

“I urge beneficiaries to grab the opportunity with all seriousness to ensure the success of the exercise,”

The commissioner however appreciated the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Women Affairs in coming up with the programme which would immensely support women farmers at the grassroots.

The council Chairman of Gudu Local Government Area in his remarks said his council would monitor the progress of the exercise among beneficiaries in the area.

“We are from the rural area and you know our women are full-time farmers. So, with the current development, I want to assure you that there is going to be a lot of improvement in food production,” he said.

Items distributed are bags of groundnuts, maize, rice, and beans to selected women in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Others are implements such as cutlasses, wheelbarrows, rakes, shovels as well as GNID Super AGRO organic liquid fertiliser, insecticides, treated mosquito nets, and power fumigation tank sprayers among others.