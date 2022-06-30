…collaborates with NOA to fight open defecations

By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi state chapter of the Federation of Muslims Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has embarked on sensitisation campaign to get women particularly the rural women to register and obtain permanent voters cards (PVC).

Speaking exclusively to vanguard at the secretariat in Birnin Kebbi, the state Amira Hajia Hauwa, Abubakar Zaki Dan shame said that, their association noticed that women are left behind in voter registration and collection, hence the reason to step up efforts to achieve a massive voters registrations among rural and urban women.

She stated that, already the state secretariat have ordered local governments Amiras of the 21 local governments in Kebbi state to begin a robust sensitisations of all rural women to ensure they register and obtain PVCs “we urge you all to come out and register to those who registered to please hasten collections she said”.

She explained that, the sensitisations has yielded positive results as women from both urban and rural areas throngs INEC offices at their respective local governments to register and obtain permanent voters cards through the efforts of local governments”AMIRAS”.

In related development, FOMWAN has entered into collaboration with National orientation agency (NOA) to help spread the message to rural dwellers who often engage in open defections to desist as it has dangerous effect on the environment a and its inhabitants, she further stated on the part of association they undertook the cleaning of culverts, drainages and spaces where faces are dropped at will ” we intend to keep kebbi clean by ensuring open defection stop, it has been our routine and we will continue until open defecation is wiped out throughout the state.

She urge the leadership of NOA to use their members in the 21 local governments in the state to participate in the fight against open defections.