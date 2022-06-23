By Nkiruka Nnorom

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited said it has trained over 2,600 market participants in three years in its bid to boost the knowledge of the Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETD) market and drive investment in the asset class.

The Exchange in a statement said the training is specially designed to address the diverse interests represented in the derivatives market and provide a holistic understanding of the market ahead of the official launch of the FMDQ ETD market.

The Exchange noted that it has held various engagement sessions with key regulators in the industry including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the pivotal ETD market takes off on a sure footing, while assuring that it would continue to equip its stakeholders with the necessary tools to effectively utilise its market to meet their investment goals, capturing opportunities and effectively managing their risk exposures.

It said: “FMDQ Exchange, through the FMDQ Academy franchise, kicked off a series of bespoke training sessions in April 2019. Since inception, over 2,600 participants have benefited from the training and they include financial market regulators, financial institutions, relevant market associations, corporates, and media practitioners among others.

“For the year 2022, some of the themes covered during the training include Understanding the ETD Market; Derivatives Market Regulation and Market Documentation; Derivatives Trading, Clearing and Market Operations; and Understanding FMDQ ETD Products. As a sustainable marketplace, these training sessions are consistent with the Exchange’s mission to enhance investor awareness of financial markets products.”

To ramp up the capacity building programme, FMDQ Exchange will today, Thursday, June 23 and Friday, June 24, 2022, host another webinar themed “Derivatives Clearing Operations: Understanding the role of the CCP and Clearing Members”. The webinar, targeted at treasury operations functions, clearing operations functions, risk management functions of the banking sector, will introduce participants to the clearing operations, role of the central counterparty (CCP) and clearing members in the FMDQ ETDs market. The FMDQ Derivatives Market Development Project was activated in 2018 to facilitate the launch of a standardised derivatives market in Nigeria. The project was also created to cater to the risk and investment management needs of diverse market participants. Given the novelty of derivatives as an asset class in Nigeria, a stakeholder education and sensitisation work stream was designated and activated by FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited targeting investors and market participants.