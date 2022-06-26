By Vincent Ujumadu

FLOOD resulting from heavy rain has washed away no fewer than 30 shops at the Relief Market in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State and uprooted several electric poles supplying public power in the area.

The chairman of the caretaker committee of the market, Chief David Obidike said traders in the market lost property worth millions of naira.

Obidike said: “The chief security officer of the market called and told me that heavy flood from Awada Area of Obosi had destroyed the market as the flood entered the Sakamori drainage and overflowed, thereby wrecking havoc in the market.

“Several shops were washed away with the wares in them, while armoured cables, water pipes and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

“Power supply has been cut off for a month since the rainy season started and the traders are using generating sets all day.

“Our market is now in danger because it is situated close to the notorious Upper Iweka area which harbours hoodlums who can easily enter the market through the damaged portions and cart away our goods.

“We appeal to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to assist us because if it rains again, more harm will be done to the market.”

He said the traders’ only saving grace is the tight security in the market and commended the security men for their dedication to duty.

“I thank God that we have watertight security outfit and since I assumed office as the chairman, nobody has reported that his wares were looted or stolen”, he said.