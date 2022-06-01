By Cynthia Alo

Wife of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and other stakeholders have called for increased women’s participation in the technology space through direct interventions.

Speaking at the 2022 annual women Directors’ luncheon in Lagos with the theme; ‘Virtually Unstoppable: Defining the New Inclusive Economy’, Abiodun lamented the level of exclusion of women at the grass root.

She noted that an inclusive economy should be about people that make up the majority of the nation’s workforce which are the small scale business owners.

She said: “The pandemic brought to light vast gaps in Inclusion that could significantly pull back our development. Women should consider this a wakeup call. Bearing this in mind, and then considering the social economic upheavals in various parts of the world that has a ripple effect on our economy here in Nigeria, combined with our domestic challenges, we should all be concerned about what the future holds.

‘It is therefore imperative for the government, organisations, and the private sector to pay keen attention to those who have been left behind in the wave of economic development that has swept the globe in the last decade.

“The market woman or traders cannot survive. As inflation rises and the cost of living skyrockets, more people are thrown into poverty by the headwinds of the economy. Women and people with disabilities, unfortunately, suffer the ‘hardest’ economic disadvantages.

‘’In Ogun state, our key aim with the Ajose foundation is to intervene where we could by giving out micro grants and extending credits to SMEs through corporate partners. All these are merely drops where support is required for inclusion. It is time to take the discussion on inclusion from our offices to the people. People’s wellbeing must be at the centre of our agenda.

Also Speaking, Chairman, Women Directors’ Development Committee, Mrs . Otunba Osibogun stated that technology, especially the Information and Communication Technology, ICT, has emerged as the new tool that everyone had to adopt in managing the new normal in the post COVID-19 world, and women are not exempted from this challenge.

She noted that there is a need for women leaders to position themselves to meet the new challenges, adapt to the tide and take charge of their respective constituencies to engender growth and development.

According to her, women have been exposed to less favorable social determinants and situations such as little or no access to health facilities, low paying jobs, lower education or complete illiteracy, confinement to a rural environment with low or non-availability of social amenities and so many other negative social challenges when compared to their male counterparts.

‘It is quite obvious that Information and communication technology (ICT) have catalyzed communication and networking between and among people on a global scale, and especially in the post COVID-19 era where different platforms have now been developed for business and social communications.

We therefore need to strongly push for women’s active participation in the ICT space through deliberate and direct interventions that will broaden their skills and increase their opportunities.

“Women must also position themselves through capacity building to be able to effectively take advantage of the emerging digital economy in Nigeria which is fast enabling commerce, increasing competitiveness in the economy, propelling growth and economic diversification, and also opening up new opportunities for Nigerians.”

She further called on government to put in place policies that will improve gender inclusion adding, ‘women advocacy groups, women in leadership roles and other organizations, must collaborate with the government at different levels to address the persistent gender disparities.

In her remarks , President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Institute of Directors Nigeria; Dr. Ije Jidenma, said that Technology has emerged as the new tool that everyone has to adopt in managing their responsibilities noting that it has also redefined the workplace and service delivery as well as ensured business continuity at the height of the pandemic.

She noted that the growth of the ICT sector in recent years is an indication that it can accelerate growth if given the required attention in Nigeria.

‘The ongoing global digital revolution is no doubt transforming economies and driving innovation across all sectors. In Nigeria, despite our inherent challenges, we have nevertheless expanded the use of technology to transform all sections and sectors of our economy, be it education, healthcare, agriculture, finance, telecommunications, etc.,

She noted that Nigeria is still at the scratching surface, when it comes to technology changing the face of the world, generally.

‘For Nigeria to achieve its true potential, we need to be empowered with the necessary digital competencies. We now appreciate the need to identify and appreciate access to digital tools and technologies, while operating within a regulatory environment that protects the safety and interests of all stakeholders. Though digital technology has helped us to cope with the challenges in our social and business lives, it is essential that the productivity gains from digital technology adoption become less divisive, and more inclusive. Therefore, better access to the sources of productivity, inclusive productivity measures, and coordinated and evidence-based policymaking are key to making digital technology benefit all.

“The growth of the ICT sector in recent years is an indication that the sector can accelerate the growth and development process of the Nigerian economy if given the required attention. We need to be strategic in identifying and prioritizing digital initiatives that could give us a head-start in an increasingly competitive and digitally-enabled environment we are currently in. We all need to find better ways to foster the digital economy and introduce progressive corporate policies to prepare the country for the digital future.”

Furthermore, Chairman, Guinness Nigeria, Dr. Omobola Johnson, reiterated the need to develop the country’s infrastructure especially in the rural areas.

She stressed on the need to use technology as a means of securing the country.