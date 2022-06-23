.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A 16-year-old female student from Kano Capital Girls School in Kano State, Hauwa’u Ibrahim Muhammad has on Wednesday emerged first ever female Speaker of the 4th Kano children’s parliament.

Hauwa’u, SS 2 student from Nassarawa Local government State emerged winner after scoring 38 votes against her closest rival, Sadiq Muhammad Ghali from GSS, Gwale who polled 30 votes.

Similarly, Asiya Dahiru Ismail, another female student from G.G.A.S.S Dambata LGA also emerged the Deputy Speaker of the parliament after scoring 39 votes.

An Electoral Officer from Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Najib Bashir Musa presided over the conduct of the election which has national observers from the Federal and state Ministry of Women Affairs, Security agents, Civil Society Organization, CSO and the media among others

Musa said a total of 81 children were registered and voted in the election.

“There were 10 elective positions. We have a total number of 81 registered and voters during the election.

“Votes scored by all candidates is 795. Number of Valid votes is 795 while number of invalid votes is 15,” Musa said.

Other principal officers elected include, Mustapha Sunusi Sani as House Leader, Habiba Aliyu (Deputy House Leader), Muhammad Yasin (Chief Whip), Hamza Nasiru Ado (Deputy Chief Whip), Ummulkhair Mahmud (Clerk), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Assistant Clerk), Hauwa’u Nasir Nuhu and Hassan Abubakar as Mace Bearer and Assistant Mace Bearer respectively.

The children from government schools across the 44 local government areas of the state and within the age ranges between 12 and 16 years converged Kano to elect their principal officers to steer the affairs of the children’s parliament for the next three years.

The election was organized by the Kano State government with support from Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development, ESPID and Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption, RoLac.

In her acceptance speech, the new speaker, Hauwa’u Ibrahim Muhammad pledged to carry everybody along in the course of discharging her duties as the speaker of the parliament.

She also promised that her leadership will improve on the plight of children in the state.