The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) says the first batch of pilgrims from Nigeria have arrived Jordan on Monday after spending four days visiting Holy sites in Israel.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commission’s Information Officer, Kande Ibrahim, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Rev. Jidda Gelengu, the Federal Commissioner in the NCPC representing North East, said that the exercise had so far, been hitch-free.

He commended the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, for providing good leadership, which facilitated the visit to the two pilgrimage destination.

Gelengu also applauded staff of the Commission on the trip, for their dedication and commitment to duty.

“I am happy with the staff here with me as they have been helpful and carried out their task well and ensuring all the pilgrims are always out on time and together,” he added.

Also speaking, the Federal Commissioner representing the South-South, Mr Forgiven Amachree, said that the pilgrimage had been spiritually fulfilling.

“We are glad to have successfully completed the days in Israel without recording any abscondment. I am very optimistic that none will be recorded even in Jordan,” he said.

Amachree said that the pilgrims would depart for Nigeria from Jordan, where they are expected to visit “spiritually intriguing sites”. (NAN)