By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 3,110 smallholder rice farmers in Benue and Nasarawa states have received over N111.3million insurance compensation payout from Leadway Assurance on the aegis of Heifer International under its pay-at-harvest Area Yield Index Insurance, AYII, project.

The intervention is a component of Heifer’s Naija Unlock Signature Program for Nigeria which was launched in Nigeria in 2021 by Heifer International in partnership with OLAM, Leadway Assurance and PULA an agricultural and technology company, as a solution to mitigate climate change-induced losses among smallholder farmers and restore investors’ confidence in rice farming.

Speaking Thursday during the insurance claim payout ceremony held in Makurdi, Heifer’s Country Director, Rufus Idris disclosed that a total of 4,358 hectares of farmland belonging to 4,354 smallholder rice farmers in both states were insured during the 2021 wet farming season under the project while a total of 3,110 of them suffered losses due to soil moisture stress.

He said, “the affected 3,110 smallholder rice farmers who suffered poor harvests are scheduled to receive a total sum of N 111,398,895 starting today, as insurance compensation claim to enable them recover their investments and refinance their insurance premium for another farming season.”

Rufus explained that the project was carried out through a pay-at-harvest model that enables participating farmers to pay back the pre-financed premium at harvest when they sell the rice produced to Olam as the off-taker.

“The recovered insurance premium is then re-used to pre-finance premiums for smallholder farmers during the next farming season, hence guaranteeing farmers resilience to climate induced losses.

“This cycle continues for 3 to 5 farming seasons until the rice farmers see the value of the innovative crop insurance, adopt the new practice, and begin to attract private sector interest for the financing of their crops and farmlands.

“Once this is achieved, Heifer’s investment would then be used to replicate the same solution with other sets of smallholder farmers within another geographical focus area of the signature program where crop insurance adoption is still low” he said.

The Head Agric and Micro Insurance of Leadway Assurance Limited, Mr. Ayoola Fatona, in his remark reiterated the commitment of the firm to assisting smallholder farmers in guaranteeing the food security of the nation by leveraging on the partnership with Heifer International.

PULA’s Commercial Manager- West Africa Anglophone, Mr. Chukwuma Kalu, noted that “with climate change and adverse weather conditions playing a crucial role in negatively impacting farmer’s productivity and earnings, there has never been a more critical time for AYII to create a soft-landing for farmers that need protection against nature’s uncertainty.

“Smallholder farmers in Nigeria are constantly exposed to climate change-induced shocks from unreliable weather conditions, new pests and diseases that cripple their farming businesses and discourage agribusiness financiers and investors from investing in smallholder farms.”

He said findings indicated that “overall, climate change is projected to cost 6% – 30% of Nigeria’s GDP by 2050, translating to $100 billion – $460 billion in losses. And September 2020, farmers in Northern Nigeria lost more than two million tons of rice, a quarter of the country’s projected harvest, due to flooding.”

Expressing excitement over the collaboration with Heifer, the Olam’s Vice President for Farming Initiatives, Mr. Reji George said , “Olam is excited about this and we will remain committed to supporting the growth of smallholder farmers that we do business with as we contribute our quota to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector”