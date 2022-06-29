By Biodun Busari

Federation International Football Association, FIFA, disclosed that it has sold over 1.8 million tickets for the World Cup to commencing in November in Qatar.

The world governing soccer body, on its website, Wednesday, said organisers have sold the tickets ahead of the next round of ticket sales that opens on July 5.

There is a special category of tickets available only to residents of host nation Qatar and fans in the Gulf Arab state have bought the largest number of tickets, FIFA said.

Aside from Qatar, the top countries where fans bought tickets are Canada, England, France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

FIFA expects to offer a total of three million match tickets during the 28-day tournament, which kicks off on November 21.

“With a total of 1.8 million tournament tickets having been sold already – and with less than five months to go until the big kick-off – fans interested in an unforgettable trip of a lifetime to Qatar are being urged to act swiftly before the coveted seats are snapped up. In the event of high demand, a queue management system will apply.

This is the first time that the World Cup will be hosted in the Middle East since its inception in 1930.